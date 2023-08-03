Kapil Sharma and his team accused by Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar of posting fake comments on celeb’s social media posts

In one of the segments of his show, the actor features a celeb’s recent post and reads out funny comments of fans on it. Actor and WWE fighter Saurav Gurjar, who was recently seen in the film Brahmastra has claimed that the comments read out by the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon actor are not genuine.
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma has been one of the best comedians in our country. His comedy and humor has made a place in everyone’s heart be it young or old. The actor who will be making his Bollywood debut in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato, has been accused of posting fake comments on celebs’ social media posts for entertaining viewers on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. In one of the segments of his show, the actor features a celeb’s recent post and reads out funny comments of fans on it.

Actor and WWE fighter Saurav Gurjar, who was recently seen in the film Brahmastra has claimed that the comments read out by the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon actor are not genuine. He even sharted an example of one of his Instagram posts that features him and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

Saurav tweeted, “आप अच्छे इंसान है @KapilSharmaK9. लोगो को हॅसाते हैं लेकिन आप और आपकी टीम यें झूठें कमेंट कैसे दिखा सकते हैं किसी की सोशल मीडिया पर। This is not acceptable जय हिंद #TheKapilSharmaShow”

One fan commented, “WWE me asli ki ladaii hoti hain. Kyu? Ye sab entertainment hain. Kyu itna uchal rahe ho?”

Saurav’s original post was captioned, “I believe He is a super sweet buddy!! Supaaaa fun working with him!!! Love and respect bro!!!! #aftershootlife #funtimebuilding #bollywood #ranbirkapoor #sofia #bulgaria #europiangymnasium #workoutroutine.” One fan of The Kapil Sharma show wrote on his post, “In comedy u hv to understand that there is no place for hatred (REALNESS)..!!..this is just a pure comedy entertainment for us…”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Indianexpress

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 13:01

