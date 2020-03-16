Kapil Sharma and other B – Town celebs to host Mika Singh’s Bachelor party!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 18:32
Kapil Sharma and other B – Town celebs to host Mika Singh’s Bachelor party!

MUMBAI: Mika Singh is finally ready to settle down and find his match on the upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. To celebrate this important journey of his life, many of his closest friends, which include Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi and others, have joined him at Jodhpur. Kapil and other Bollywood celebrities will be wanting to throw a bachelor party for their beloved Mika Singh!
The intentions are crystal clear and we cannot wait to see what these Bollywood celebs have in store for our fabulous Mika Singh, who enjoys all things unique and luxurious. Bachelor parties are a must for any ‘Groom – to – be’, and we’re talking about Superstar Singer Mika Singh here. So, it has to be an extravagant and a joyous affair for everyone involved. This is upon Kapil Sharma, and Mika Singh’s other Bollywood friends, to plan and execute this massive bachelor party. On the one hand a private gathering with close friends seems like it should be enough, but when it comes to these fun – loving besties, we are sure there is something GRAND in the works. 
‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ has lots of international fans, so it’s possible that this bachelor party could take Mika Singh to international destinations too. We are already excited to witness the ‘Swayamvar’, will we get to see the bachelor party as well? 
Stay tuned for more updates for Mika Singh’s ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ which will be launching on 19th of June, only on Star Bharat!

Mika Singh Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti Star Bharat Kapil Sharma Daler Mehndi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 18:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! Armaan aka Ankit Siwach is furious at costar due to this reason in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si...
Sirf Tum: Exclusive! Suhani tries to commit suicide; Ranveer reveals the reason behind not marrying her!
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Natasha to get engaged to Karan Luthra?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Super Hot! Ankit Siwach looks dapper, donning these funky accessories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Udaariyaan: Emotional! Tanya’s question takes Fateh to a memory lane
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
MUMBAI: Every time Ranveer Singh steps out, he becomes the talk of the town owing to his fashion choices. While the...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
Latest Video