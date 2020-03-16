Kapil Sharma and other B – Town celebs to host Mika Singh’s Bachelor party!

MUMBAI: Mika Singh is finally ready to settle down and find his match on the upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. To celebrate this important journey of his life, many of his closest friends, which include Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi and others, have joined him at Jodhpur. Kapil and other Bollywood celebrities will be wanting to throw a bachelor party for their beloved Mika Singh!

The intentions are crystal clear and we cannot wait to see what these Bollywood celebs have in store for our fabulous Mika Singh, who enjoys all things unique and luxurious. Bachelor parties are a must for any ‘Groom – to – be’, and we’re talking about Superstar Singer Mika Singh here. So, it has to be an extravagant and a joyous affair for everyone involved. This is upon Kapil Sharma, and Mika Singh’s other Bollywood friends, to plan and execute this massive bachelor party. On the one hand a private gathering with close friends seems like it should be enough, but when it comes to these fun – loving besties, we are sure there is something GRAND in the works.

‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ has lots of international fans, so it’s possible that this bachelor party could take Mika Singh to international destinations too. We are already excited to witness the ‘Swayamvar’, will we get to see the bachelor party as well?

Stay tuned for more updates for Mika Singh’s ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ which will be launching on 19th of June, only on Star Bharat!