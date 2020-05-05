Kapil Sharma and others shame violating lockdown rules at liquor shops

MUMBAI: As India entered lockdown 3.0, the country was given several relaxations in the green and orange zones. And one relaxation came in the form of standalone liquor shops in these zones being given the permission to remain open. However, it wasn't done in the way that has been advised, as people crowded the stores without following social distancing or wearing mass.

Following that, social media was abuzz with photos of people standing outside the shops without following the rules of social distancing or following any other safety measures too. Soon enough, celebrities too reacted to this scenario and well, everyone is angry at how things have been. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma wrote, 'Ye lo social distancing ki aisi ki taisi. Bewakuf log, sharab se hi, corona se marenge yeh'.

Many others also reacted to the same, including Karan Wahi and Sophie Choudhary. Karan went on to write, 'It’s a request to the Govt to please shut these liquor shops as it’s reallly dangerous for people and specially for the cops monitoring them. If need be, home delivery services can be started but this would be really bad. @CMOMaharashtra please'.

It’s a request to the Govt to please shut these liquor shops as it’s reallly dangerous for people and specially for the cops monitoring them.

If need be , home delievery services can be started but this would be really bad.@CMOMaharashtra please pic.twitter.com/0U0xse2qsx — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) May 4, 2020

Shocked at the way people are roaming the streets looking for alcohol .. THIS is the reason why relaxation in lockdown won’t work in India .. senseless and stupid .. — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 4, 2020

What was the need to open wineshops ....

God forbid not, but if 1 person is infected with #covid19 , what a disaster it will turn out to be....

This is still "civil" enough a line as compared to the situation in Delhi and other parts #lockdownhustle pic.twitter.com/0WQxgHzXH4 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) May 4, 2020

