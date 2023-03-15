Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on the fall-out with Sunil Grover and being called insecure, says “I used to be short tempered…”

MUMBAI :Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

Now, Kapil Sharma has reacted to netizens calling him an insecure man who cannot bear to see others succeed and that is one of the reasons that many of his teammates of The Kapil Sharma Show quit. He also cleared the air of his fallout with comedian/actor Sunil Grover and that he doesn’t get along with anyone.

Kapil mentioned that Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar left his show for other reasons. He also said that he no longer produces The Kapil Sharma Show, which means that he doesn’t get into salary negotiations and the decision of who to retain and let go is no longer his decision but of the channel alone.

In a throwback interview Kapil told a news portal, “I’ve never felt insecurity. In fact, I’ve brought people that I admired… I used to be short tempered, I’ll admit. It was in my blood; I was an extremist. I would love passionately, and when I was angry, I would really lose composure. But I have improved” He added, “People say I have rivalries. But I have no rivalries with anybody, I am the one and only. Call me egotistical if you want to…”

Speaking of Sunil Grover, Kapil and him had an argument during a flight where the latter was reported to throw his shoe on him and post that Sunil exited The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking of his equation with Sunil Grover he said, “Ask them why they don’t want to work with me. Yes, Sunil and I had a falling out. But I’m on good terms with the rest of them.”

Credit-indianexpress