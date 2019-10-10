News

Kapil Sharma catches Archana Puran Singh RED-HANDED!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 07:51 PM

It won’t be wrong to say that comedian Kapil Sharma and the dynamic Archana Puran Singh share a Tom and Jerry relation. Often, we see Kapil Sharma pull Archana’s leg in jest, which the lady also takes on a lighter note and very sportingly in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Archana, who is very much active on Instagram, shared a video where she is seen relishing Pani Puri. The video is shot by none other than Kapil himself.

In the video, like always, Kapil cracks a joke on her. Take a look!

 

Tags > Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, red-handed, TellyChakkar,

