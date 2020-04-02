Kapil Sharma dolls up daughter Anayra for Ashtami puja

MUMBAI: Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma dolled up his newborn daughter Anyara in a lehenga and choli for Ashtami puja.

Kapil took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of his adorable three-month-old daughter, who was dressed in a pink and yellow lehenga-choli.

He captioned the image: "Jai mata di A#ashtami #kanjakpoojan#daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude."

The pictures received over 1.3 million likes and Bollywood personalities couldn't stop themselves from commenting.

Rapper Badshah dropped heart emojis. Singer Neha Kakkar wrote: "Aww... Jai Mata Di".

Actress Richa Chaddha said: "Awww" while singer Guru Randhawa shared heart emojis.