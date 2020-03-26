Kapil Sharma donates Rs. 50 lakhs to the PM relief fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma, who spreads smiles on millions of faces via his chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, has proved that he is not only the king of comedy but also a king by heart.

As the coronavirus spread globally, celebrities are doing their part to help those in need of treatment.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, stars have been doing their bit by spreading awareness on their social platforms by sharing videos of themselves washing their hands or advising fans to stay home and practice social distancing.

A lot of celebrities are donating money to various organizations. And the latest one to contribute is Kapil Sharma. He donated Rs. 50 lakhs to the PM relief fund to fight against corona.

He took to Instagram and mentioned, “It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi.”