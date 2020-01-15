Kapil Sharma holds his daughter in his arms; adorable picture goes viral

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018, and welcomed they baby a year later. The comedian is enjoying the best phase of his professional and personal life.

Despite having a erratic work schedule, he is putting all efforts to spend as much time as possible with his little bundle of joy. Kapil leaves no chance to take a moment with his baby girl and make memories with her. And this is what exactly happened some days back.

Some BTS pictures of Kapil Sharma with his adorable baby girl have been circulating on social media. In the pictures, Kapil is seen holding her pretty angel in his arms securely and safely. He is seen taking due care of the baby like a perfect dotting father. While Kapil is seen wearing a cool hoodie, the baby is wrapped in some winter wear to keep her warm in this chilly atmosphere. But, what melted our hearts, is the eye-to-eye contact that both of them have with each other.

Have a look.