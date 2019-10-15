News

Kapil Sharma hosts a baby shower for wife Ginni Chatrath

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Oct 2019 06:44 PM

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians. He is on cloud nine as he is all set to become a father. The comedian-actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December last year.   

The couple is expecting their first child. Kapil hosted a colourful baby shower for his wifey and pictures from the do have now surfaced on the internet. From the pictures, we can see that the colourful balloon themed party was attended by many celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Bharti Singh and Kashmera Shah among others. Ginni, the happy mom-to-be, was radiating her pregnancy glow in a pink gown and floral tiara. On the other hand, Kapil looked dapper in casuals and looked elated as he posed for the cameras. 

Take a look below.

Tags > Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, baby shower, Mahhi Vij, Bharti Singh, Kashmera Shah, Ginni, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days