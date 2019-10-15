Kapil Sharma hosts a baby shower for wife Ginni Chatrath

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians. He is on cloud nine as he is all set to become a father. The comedian-actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December last year.



The couple is expecting their first child. Kapil hosted a colourful baby shower for his wifey and pictures from the do have now surfaced on the internet. From the pictures, we can see that the colourful balloon themed party was attended by many celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Bharti Singh and Kashmera Shah among others. Ginni, the happy mom-to-be, was radiating her pregnancy glow in a pink gown and floral tiara. On the other hand, Kapil looked dapper in casuals and looked elated as he posed for the cameras.



