Is Kapil Sharma injured?Comedian gets spotted at the airport in a wheelchair

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most renowned personalities of television. The ace comedian enjoys a massive fan following and his fans bestow a lot of love on the actor.

The show is one of the most loved shows on television and does exceptionally well on the TRP charts.

Several Bollywood celebrities come on the show to promote their movies, and Kapil, as usual, entertains the audiences and the actors. The show is unique as it features Kapil, Bharti, and Krishna together.

The ace comedian has come a long way in his career with a a lot of hard work and dedication.

Unfortunately, his show is going off-air as Kapil wants to give time to his newborn and his wife Ginni.

Recently Kapil was sported at the airport and there is news doing the rounds that he might be injured as he was seen in a wheelchair.

When the media tried to approach him, he told them that there are dum and they don’t know anything.

Well, the fact that he is in a wheelchair could be because he was injured or he was just tired and not keeping well.

What was the main reason, only time will say, but get well soon wishes have been pouring in by the fans.

Whatever is the reason, Team Tellychakkar wishes Kapil a speedy recovery.

There is no doubt The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining shows and is loved by one and all and once the show goes off air the fans will miss watching it.

