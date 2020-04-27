Kapil Sharma opens up about participating in Nach Baliye with Ginni Chatrath

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular television personalities. He is known for being a comedian as well as an actor.

With his wit, humour, and friendly nature, he has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. The comedian-actor turned many heads when he tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The duo got married in a traditional and lavish wedding, which was attended by many famous faces from Bollywood and TV.

With the Coronavirus lockdown, fans have been missing The Kapil Sharma Show on TV. So, just a few hours ago today (April 27, 2020), Kapil decided to entertain his fans with a witty chat session on Twitter. Yes, the comedian started an #AskKapil sesh to answer fan questions. And just like we all expected it was filled with love and humour. The major highlight of the Twitter chat was when Kapil opened up about his plans to participate in Nach Baliye and reality shows of its likes with wifey Ginni.

It all happened, when a fan asked Kapil, 'If u get a chance to go Nach Baliye or any other reality show with Ginni bhabhi, would u do?' Among the heaps of comments, Kapil's eyes caught this question, and well, it had to! The comedian was surprised by the fans' inquisitiveness and gave an epic reply to him. Showing off his sense of humour again, Kapil said, 'Very nice question... Never (laughs).' Yes, Kapil has denied doing any reality show ever with Ginni, and we're wondering why.

Take a look at Kapil's reply here:

Ye lo bhai .. ab mat kehna k reply nahin diya — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla