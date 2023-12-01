Kapil Sharma relives his college days; meets his friends and relatives as he visits his hometown Amritsar

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most loved talk shows we have had on Indian Television. It has always been among the top 20 shows. The humor of the host Kapil Sharma along with his other teammates have kept the viewers in splits since a long time.

Kapil Sharma has earned a lot of praises for himself, not just for the show but also for the way he treats his guests and audience members. Kapil is admired by a lot of people and he always has some unique topics to talk about.

There were times when the show went through some major troubles and changes, but Kapil always managed to come back with a bang.

The show earlier had Navjot Singh Siddhu who was later replaced by Archana Puran Singh. However, Kapil and the crew still mention Navjot in some of the jokes they crack.

Kapil surely gives his 100% in the show and it’s no wonder that the it has been running so well since a long time. His fandom is not just limited to India but all over the world.

Recently, Kapil Sharma visited his hometown, Amritsar. He got to revisit a lot of places like his college, university, his town, Golden Temple and so much more.

Kapil Sharma surely went down the memory lane and it is a comfort seeing him enjoy this time as usually, he is the one making others happy.

Kapil is very active on social media platforms where his fans shower him with love and admiration.

Check out the video below:

How do you feel about this trip?

How do you feel about this trip?