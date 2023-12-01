Kapil Sharma relives his college days; meets his friends and relatives as he visits his hometown Amritsar

Kapil Sharma has earned a lot of praises for himself, not just for the show but also for the way he treats his guests and audience members. Kapil is admired by a lot of people and he always has some unique topics to talk about.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:36
Kapil Sharma relives his college days and meets his friends and relatives as he visits his hometown Amritsar

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most loved talk shows we have had on Indian Television. It has always been among the top 20 shows. The humor of the host Kapil Sharma along with his other teammates have kept the viewers in splits since a long time.

Also read -  It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma has earned a lot of praises for himself, not just for the show but also for the way he treats his guests and audience members. Kapil is admired by a lot of people and he always has some unique topics to talk about.

There were times when the show went through some major troubles and changes, but Kapil always managed to come back with a bang.

The show earlier had Navjot Singh Siddhu who was later replaced by Archana Puran Singh. However, Kapil and the crew still mention Navjot in some of the jokes they crack.

Kapil surely gives his 100% in the show and it’s no wonder that the it has been running so well since a long time. His fandom is not just limited to India but all over the world.

Recently, Kapil Sharma visited his hometown, Amritsar. He got to revisit a lot of places like his college, university, his town, Golden Temple and so much more.

Kapil Sharma surely went down the memory lane and it is a comfort seeing him enjoy this time as usually, he is the one making others happy.

Kapil is very active on social media platforms where his fans shower him with love and admiration.

Check out the video below:

Also read -  The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh spills the beans on why she is OK with Kapil Sharma’s jokes on her

How do you feel about this trip?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sony TV Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show TKSS Archana Puran Singh Amritsar Kiku Sharda Sony LIV Comedy Shows reality shows TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sam and Nayan are married, Sam brings her family to his father’s house
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
MUMBAI : With the Rise and consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are been made and no doubt the fans...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:  Pakhi sees Virat and Sai in an embrace
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry is Rakhi Sawant. She is one of the most...
Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor is an ace producer in the world of entertainment. She is the first female producer to have...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?
Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?
Exclusive! The new season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to be launched soon?
Exclusive! The new season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to be launched soon?
Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3
Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3
Exclusive! Actor Behzaad Khan roped in for SAB TV’s Balveer 3!
Exclusive! Actor Behzaad Khan roped in for SAB TV’s Balveer 3!
No one can battle ‘RajNeeti’ aka Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra in Romance and This is why we think so
No one can battle ‘RajNeeti’ aka Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra in Romance and This is why we think so