Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife Sumona Chakravarti takes inspiration from Barack Obama

MUMBAI: The recent break on film and television shoot due to Covid-19 pandemic is going to take a toll on the daily wage earners. Keeping this in mind The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti shared this concern on social media.

The Coronavirus outbreak is going to affect the daily wage earners and various leaders are doing their bit by donating money to help them.

Former president of United States Barack Obama applauded the gesture of NBA players, who donated money to cover wages of the hourly workers.

He tweeted, “A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. An a reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other.”

Sumona Chakravarti retweeted the same tagging Kapil Sharma, production houses and Cine & TV Artistes’ Association and wrote, “Could we do something similar? Given that the daily wage workers will get affected by the halt of shoots. @CintaaOfficial @Iamkavitak @sushant_says @KapilSharmaK9 @Banijayasia @SonyTV”

