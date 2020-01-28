Kapil Sharma showcases yet another hidden talent; watch video

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians. He has been winning hearts of the audience with his ongoing show. He is currently seen in the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show, which is undoubtedly one of the most loved television series. The comedy TV series never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes.

In addition to being an actor and a comedian, Kapil is also a talented singer. Many a times we have watched him singing melodious songs either on the sets of his show or in social media videos. Recently, Kapil showcased yet another hidden talent in one of his videos wherein he is seen playing a guitar.

Take a look below: