Kapil Sharma talks about how Sunil Grover’s character ‘Rinku’ came into existence

MUMBAI: There was a time when viewers enjoyed the camaraderie between two famous comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in ‘The Comedy Night With Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. However, the friendship went kaput and the two chose different paths and have not been working together for quite some time now.

A lot of interesting characters have been introduced in Kapil’s show and some of the most renowned have been Gutthi, Rinku Devi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati played by Sunil Grover.

Can you guess how the character of Rinku Devi came into existence?

Well, Archana Puran Singh, who is the Permanent Guest on the show, shared a video from behind the scenes where Kapil was seen interacting with actors Yami Gautami, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurana, who have come to promote their new film, Bala. Kapil also introduced a person named Rajan who works closely with him.

Kapil later shared a story on how Sunil’s character of Rinku was inspired by Rajan and his wife.

Watch the entire fun-filled video.

Do you wish to see Kapil and Sunil working together?