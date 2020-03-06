Kapil Sharma urges fans to watch 'younger bro' Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3

MUMBAI: Known for films like Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War, Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. His latest film is Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film stars Tiger alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

A special screening of Baaghi 3 has been held some time back which has been attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood film industry. In the midst of all this, comedian Kapil Sharma has wished Tiger Shroff and the entire team of Baaghi 3 before its release. Kapil addresses Tiger as his younger brother and calls the latter talented too. He is all praises for Baaghi 3 and calls it a paisa wasool movie. Kapil further urges his fans to go and watch it with their family members at the theatres. He has shared a picture along with the post in which he can be seen posing with his wife Ginni and Tiger Shroff.

