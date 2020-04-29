Kapil Sharma wants to invite these special people on his show post lockdown

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most renowned personalities of television. His show , The Kapil Sharma show is the number one show on television and it keeps entertaining the audience.

The ace comedian enjoys a massive fan following and his fans bestow a lot of love and support for the actor. Now since the lockdown is taking over the nation, all the shoots of the shows have been stopped.

The telecast of old episodes of Kapil Sharma Show is been telecasted these days and the audience is loving each bit of it.

Now during this period many celebrities are giving interviews and sharing their plans post lockdown and one of them is Kapil.

In a recent interview, Kapil revealed that one everything becomes normal post the lockdown he would like to invite the frontline workers on his show.

One of his fans asked him who he would like to call on his show post lockdown to which the ace comedian said that he would love to call the doctors and policemen of the country as there are the true heroes right now at this critical condition.

He further said that the first person he would want to meet post the lockdown is his mother who is right now in Punjab.

On a happier note, Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10, whom they have named Anayra. The comedian revealed that after a stressful day at work, it is his daughter who brings a smile to his face.

He also said that just like he tries to make everyone laugh and keep them happy, his little princess is the one who entertains him and keeps him happy.

Well, there is no doubt that Kapil is a very talented personality and he knows how to entertain the audiences and bring a smile on their face.

