Kapil Soni roped in for Four Lions Productions’ next for Sony TV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about the on-goings of the television industry.

There are a lot of production houses which are in the pipeline much to the entertainment of the viewers and soon, there will be a new presentation which promises to be a visual delight. Producer Gul Khan has always introduced shows which are extremely entertaining not only content wise but also with a stellar starcast which have the audience captivated with their acting and on-screen chemistry.

Well, Gul, under the banner of Four Lions Productions is in plans to introduce a new show on Son TV.

We hear that for the same, actor Kapil Soni has been brought on board.

Kapil is known for his stint in shows such as Crime Patrol, Mitwa, Hitler Didi and Nazar. Four Lions Productions has earlier launched successful shows like Geet... Hui Sabse Parayi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Nazar and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! among others.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Flora Saini and Kunwar Vikram Soni bag THIS project)