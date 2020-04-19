Karan and Divyanka go the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol way

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular television shows. It starred Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles of Ishita and Raman respectively.

The television soap won the hearts of the audience for six years before it went off – air. The show received lots of love and positive response from the audiences.

One of the reasons the show was such a huge success was because of Divyanka and Karan Patel's on-screen chemistry which sizzled on the small screen.

Ishita and Raman's knok-jhok on the show had garnered several fans and made the two household names.

The two and the show have many fan clubs dedicated to them. Now we came across a fan-made video where you can see the two lead actors doing similar dance steps to what Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have done in their movies.

There is no doubt that Karan and Divyanka are called the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol of television as they are one of the iconic couples on-screen and almost share the same chemistry as them.

Karan Patel is a hard-core fan of SRK and he would be the happiest to see this video where his fans have compared him to the Badshah of Bollywood.

Fans have commented saying that they miss atching the couple on screen and they desire to see them back soon.

Well on the work front Karan is seen as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi whereas Divyanka is on a break from work.

