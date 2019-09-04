News

Karan and Preeta's love kickstarts; Rishabh confesses feelings for Preeta in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 08:29 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. Preeta and Karan have gotten married, and it seems like Karan’s misunderstandings are resolved now.

In the upcoming episode, Karan and Preeta's life takes a shocking turn.

Preeta and Karan confess their love for each other and share an emotional hug.

Finally, their love story kickstarts, but in the Luthra house, Rakhi speaks against Preeta because Prithvi harmed Mahesh because of Preeta.

Rishabh hears this and confesses his love for Preeta, shocking everyone.

Tags > Karan and Preeta's love kickstarts; Rishabh confesses feelings for Preeta in Kundali Bhagya,

Add new comment

Related Video

Latest

  • Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rohit rebels against...
  • eh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mishti's critical...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Azaan disowns Noor post...
  • Kasauti Zindagi Kay[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mr Bajaj's turns...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Abhi and Pragya's...
  • Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sonakshi's career in...
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala

past seven days