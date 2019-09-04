Karan and Preeta's love kickstarts; Rishabh confesses feelings for Preeta in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. Preeta and Karan have gotten married, and it seems like Karan’s misunderstandings are resolved now.



In the upcoming episode, Karan and Preeta's life takes a shocking turn.



Preeta and Karan confess their love for each other and share an emotional hug.



Finally, their love story kickstarts, but in the Luthra house, Rakhi speaks against Preeta because Prithvi harmed Mahesh because of Preeta.



Rishabh hears this and confesses his love for Preeta, shocking everyone.