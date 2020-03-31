Karan Johar shares a lovely video with daughter Roohi and mom Hiroo; watch

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has shared a lovely video with daughter Roohi and mom Hiroo.

As he is in lockdown in his lavish home with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar with each passing day of this 21-day lockdown period KJo is making sure to give us a glimpse of his quarantine period which is fun and adorable and recent ones being Johar’s high tea session. Little Roohi is enjoying her high tea with her grandmother Hiroo Johar. Seen missing the high tea session was his son Yash. Without wasting any time KJo happens to tell us the reason behind his absence, asking Roohi about Yash, she replies he has gone to the loo. Meanwhile, we also see him chatting with his mother asking her about her Sindhi roots. In the video, he credits his mother for his fine taste in jewels and gems. He captioned this video as, “High tea with @hiroojohar ! #lockdownwiththejohars”

Take a look.