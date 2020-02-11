Karan Jotwani: Qurbaan Hua's character intrigued me; there is turbulence inside my on-screen character

MUMBAI: Karan Jotwani is a well-known TV actor who has many popular shows to his credit. The ace star of the Telly world is gearing up for his upcoming show, Qurbaan Hua. Karan will play the role of Neel in the show whereas Pratibha Ranta will make her small screen debut with the daily.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Karan opened up on various things related to the upcoming show and about his character Neel.

Talking about his character, Karan said, "This character in the show has intrigued him. There's turbulence inside me and a lot of outbursts, which he will let out one day. It has made him very inquisitive."

Karan's character in the show has many grey shades. Speaking about what goes on in his mind while giving a shot, the handsome hunk said that he has blasted lots of people on the set while giving his shot. He also mentioned when he is ready to give a shot, he doesn't like people moving around him and that he wants his space.

The actor further also apologized for his rude behaviour towards the people, but that's how he is and that's an impact of his on-screen character.

Karan's character in the show is also extremely protective about his family and he can go to any extent for it. When quizzed till what extent he can go for his family in real life, he said he can go to any extent to make sure his family is safe and sound.

The actor also revealed that while shooting for the show, he overcame the fear of shooting in cold water. Karan said that he hates cold water but he somehow managed.

Karan is quite vocal about his thoughts and he doesn't believe in filtering them before speaking. The actor likes to speak what's there in mind and what's right.

While all these details have left us curious, it would be interesting to see Karan's grey-shaded avatar in the show.

Qurbaan Hua starts airing from 25th February onwards at 10 pm on Zee TV.