Karan Jotwani Strikes A Perfect Balance As TV And Web Lead!

MUMBAI: The life of a television actor is not easy. But what does one do when he is the lead actor on a television show as well as in an upcoming web series?

Well, Karan Jotwani had been dealing with this situation for a while. But the talented actor juggled it with ease and perfection, shooting day and night. He did not let the show or the web series suffer.

Talking about his shoot schedule prior to the lockdown, the actor revealed, 'I was shooting for Qurbaan Hua and a web series as well, so the schedule was crazy with day and night shoots.'

He added, 'The character switch is more difficult than anything else. To suddenly switch from one kind of a character to another is slightly tricky to cope with! I play an intense role in Qurbaan Hua, while in the web show, I am a very simple and down to earth kind of a guy. They are starkly different. I must add, the running around from one set to another is also a task. But, well, the show must go on!'

Well said, Karan.

Credits: India Forums