Karan Kundra dismisses rumours of his participation in Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: Karan Kundra is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome hunk has been wooing audience with his acting skills and charming personality.

Recently, there were speculations about the actor being a part of the fourteenth season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. So the big news here is that Karan has completely dismissed the rumours of his participation in the reality show. In an interview with a media portal, he has said that he has no idea where such stuff is coming from. Moreover, the actor states that he has heard multiple rumours amidst the quarantine period including the ones related to his breakup as well as his participation in Bigg Boss.

For the uninitiated, there was speculation that he broke up with Anusha Dandekar. However, he rubbished the rumours.

