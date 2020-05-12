Karan Kundra REVEALS that Kritika Kamra was in two minds before signing Kitni Mohabbat Hai

MUMBAI: NDTV Imagine show Kitni Mohabbat Hai was quite loved by the audience. The viewers were totally in awe of Arjun and Arohi aka Karan Kundra and Kritika Kamra’s chemistry. The duo started dating during the show. However later they broke up.

Karan is dating VJ and model Anusha Dandekar,however, there are news that their relationship is in troubled waters. Amidst the break-up rumours, Karan reunited with ex flame Kritika Kamra for a LIVE session yesterday.

Karan and Kritika’s LIVE was filled with fun and laughter. The duo were their candid best. Also, their LIVE session received a great response as many people tuned in to catch their session.

While speaking about Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Karan and Kritika recalled their first scene from the show wherein Karan revealed that Kritika was in two minds about signing the show and was taking a lot of time to give a go ahead to the producers. Kritika clarified and said that she was offered the show much later than Karan. Later they recalled that Karan shot his first take with Rakshanda Khan while Kritika shot at filmcity for her first shot.

