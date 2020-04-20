Karan Kundra rubbishes BREAKUP rumours with GF Anusha Dandekar

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundra and VJ Anusha Dandekar are one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment world. Recently, there were reports that the two have broken up. Now, Karan has rubbished the breakup rumours.

Well, some days ago, it was Anusha who denied claims of parting ways with Karan and now the latter has broken his silence on the same in an interview with Bombay Times. Karan revealed how just because the two are staying apart and that he doesn’t post much about them on social media, it doesn’t mean that they have called it quits. He added that they are very much a couple.

The actor said, “First of all, Anusha and I don’t live together. We have our own pads and we stay together for a few days, whenever our schedules permit. I was shooting in Haryana and returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown was announced. I didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at my home. Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together.”

He added, “The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now.”

Karan also revealed that while he doesn’t much heed to rumours, Anusha is an emotional person and she gets carried away at times. He added, “I don’t get affected by these rumours, but Anusha does. She is more emotional and it was she who brought the break-up rumour to my notice. Arre, pehle hamein toh pata chalne do ki hamara break-up ho gaya hai.”

