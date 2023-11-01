Karan Kundra was absent from the Dil Hi Toh Hai reunion! Is all well between the former cast mates? Find out!

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world.

He then appeared in episodic TV series like 'Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat' as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and now he will be seen in Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

But one of his most loved roles has been of Ritwik in the Balaji show, Dil Hi Toh Hai.

The show revolved around, Lead pair Ritwik and Palak who were played by Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani respectively. Their fiery chemistry was the highlight of the show. Ritwik was a ruthless business tycoon, and Palak was a strong-headed pharmacist who left no stone unturned to challenge him.

In between their fights, they fell in love, and viewers loved watching them as a young married couple. They separated at the end of season 1 because the family created a misunderstanding.

Season 2 started off with a leap of 6 years. Palak arrived on the scene with their twin daughters Gia and Dia, played by the very lovable child artists Shanaya and Samaira. After some twists and turns, Ritwik and Palak came together in the end only to meet with a car accident, leaving fans shocked. The show then went on for the third season which premiered on ALT Balaji giving Ritwik and Palak the happy ending they deserved.

The show had a great ensemble cast and features some of the most loved actors from the Indian television industry like Rajeshwari Sachdev, Bijay Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Abhinav Kapoor, Paras Arora, Krishna Shetty, Asmita Shetty, Gurpreet Bedi, Sanaya Pithawalla, Poulomi Das, and Farida Dadi.

Recently some of the cast reunited and even shared some really fun pictures on the internet. But fans were left wondering where Karan Kundra was, and if all was well between the cast.

Actually, some of the cast like Sanaya Pithawala, Gurpreet Bedi, Paras Kalnawat, Abhinav Kapoor, and Krishna Shetty reunited for their friend and former cast mate, Paras Arora’s birthday celebration and while it was not officially a reunion, it was a small reunion in a sense for sure. The stars took to social media to share so many fun snippets of the birthday celebration and you check out all the fun pictures from the birthday party here:

Paras Arora is currently seen on the show Dil Diyan Gallan.He is best known for portraying the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Shivaji, Abhimanyu in Mahabharat and Vivaan Rajvanshi in Udann Sapnon Ki.

