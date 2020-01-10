Karan Kundra wishes GF Anusha Dandekar on her birthday; gives her a cute nickname

MUMBAI: Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar are one of the hottest couples who have been together for a very long time now. The duo started dating each other a few years back and is going strong since then.



Karan and Anusha are quite romantic and their social media PDA is just too beautiful. The duo keeps treating their fans with amazing pictures.



Today is Anusha's birthday and her beau Karan took to his Instagram account to wish his ladylove. The actor called Anusha his best friend and was all praises for her. Lastly, Karan gave Anusha a lovely nickname by calling her 'Nushi'. Isn't it cute?

Take a look at Karan's post:

The actor shared some adorable moments of him and Anusha where they looked extremely happy and beautiful together.



On the work front, Anusha has done both TV shows and films. She is a well-known VJ and hosted several popular shows on MTV. She has starred in movies like Delhi Belly, Viruddhm City of Gold, among others. Meanwhile, Karan, too, has been a popular face of the small screen who has done shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, among others.



Here's wishing Anusha Dandekar a very happy birthday!