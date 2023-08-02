Karan Kundra's special message for Munawar Faruqui will melt your heart as he sets major brotherhood goals

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the most famous and loved personalities on television and he has a massive fan following.

He has been in the industry for more than two decades and has been part of many successful projects.

He debuted with the show ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’, which became a super hit television show and Karan became the heartthrob of the nation.

Post that, he was seen in several television serials which were successful and he became a household name.

His digital debut show was ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, which was a huge success and the fans loved him in the show.

Karan’s popularity shot up when he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 15, and his stint was loved by the audience, and his fan following shot up to another level.

It was in the Bigg Boss house that he found the love of his life - Tejasswi Prakash, and today, they are an iconic couple.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his upcoming show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’, where he will be playing the lead in the show.

On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp.

He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

We came across a video where Karan Kundrra has a special message for Munawar, as he wishes him the best and he knows that he will achieve everything that he wants.

Karan said “I only pray that you smile and fulfill your dreams and go ahead in life may you conquer the entire world, All the best! If I have to describe anyone with a smile then I would do it this way. People will stop but you shouldn’t stop. Whatever is written in your destiny you will get it. You have proven that no one can stop and until the almighty is there with you nothing can stop you are going to go a long way”

Well, Karan was always guiding Munawar in Lock Upp and sued to tell him where he has gone wrong and what right should he do.

