Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s CUTEST moment together is unmissable  

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14 featured two formidable competitors, Tejasswi and Karan, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up. They were given the adorable nickname TejRan by their admirers, who adored their chemistry and gave them this title. Following the show, their followers continue to show them a lot of love even after Bigg Boss.

This amazing couple is establishing some outstanding couple goals that are being loved all over the internet. The couple keeps sharing glimpses of each other on their social media pages and the fans love watching it all.

Recently one of their videos surfaced online. We can see them shooting for something together. Karan can be seen riding a bike while Tejasswi sits in front of him facing him. It looks super adorable as Karan helps Tejasswi sit that way and as he starts riding the bike, Tejasswi is asking him to drive slowly. The two are all smiles and smitten.

Check it out here:

The two look adorable together and are immensely loved by the fans.

The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6 and is being praised a lot for her performance on the show.

Karan made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai portraying Arjun Punj. He is best known for his roles playing Ritwik Noon in Dil Hi Toh Hai, Rahul Sabarwaal in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Ronobir Chatterjee in It Happened in Calcutta. He also hosted reality shows like MTV Roadies, MTV Love School. He is currently shooting for his upcoming project.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar