Karan Kundrra asks the media to pause during a press conference; netizens praise the actor for showing respect, say “Dil jeet liya sir”

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has become a household name after his stint on Bigg Boss. He has been part of many successful television series and also been part of some Bollywood movies. He is constantly in the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the Bigg Boss 15 house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television.

Now, during a recent press conference, of his upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the actor halted the press conference when his co-star Reem Shaikh gestured that the Azaan had started. He asked the media to wait for 2 minutes till the Azaan was done. This has garnered some praises for the actor.

He is heard saying in the video, “Should we just pause for a minute? Azaan ke liye, azaan ke liye? Do minute bus”

Netizens are showing praise for Karan for showing respect for the Azaan. One wrote, “Aise bhi Hindu h bhai India me Dil jeet liya sir” Another user wrote, “As a Hindu hoke Muslim culture ki respect karna baut badi baat hoti hai jitna acha Sakal and handsome hai utna hi dil ka saaf hai banda god bless u may your all dream fulfil” One fan wrote, “New found respect for this man”

Ishq Me Ghayal stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra, and Reem Shaikh. The show will air at 8:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays and replace Naagin 6.

