Karan Kundrra fans go into a frenzy on Twitter; demand to see Ishq Mein Ghayal and his character Veer
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy avatar in Kitani Mohabbat Hai.
He then appeared in episodic TV series like 'Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat' as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. He will now be seen in 'Ishq Mein Ghayal’.
ALSO READ: Karan Kundra gets emotional and shares this emotional message, completing this major milestone with Kitni Mohabbat Hai!
Fans are waiting with bated breath to see him in the new show Ishq Mein Ghayal, while only the promos for the show are released now. Fans have constantly been updated with some behind the scene or updates from the show.
The latest promo from the show has given the fans a better look at Karan’s character Veer and they have rejoiced at the intrigue the character has been able to build up. Fans started trending the name Veer on twitter and hashtags like Waiting for Veer, and Karan in Ishq Mein Ghayal have started trending on twitter. Check out some of the best tweets here:
Waiting to witness the magic of #Veer br>Jaldi se ek new promo de do.#KaranKundrra #IshqMeinGhayal #IshqMeinGhayalWithKKundrra pic.twitter.com/MnpjUUk9QL— Seher (@selenophile_98_) January 26, 2023
Aww he is looking so hot can't Waiting for Veer #karankundrra #Veer #Veerishqmeinghayal #IshqMeinGhayalWithKarankundrra#Tejran pic.twitter.com/WtJA4daRe9— mishty tejran (@MDAyman81508185) January 27, 2023
Eagerly waiting for the show #Veer . Excited for #IshqMeinGhayal#KaranKundrra @kkundrra pic.twitter.com/mtvDvEvAQe— fangirlkundrra (@fankkundrra1) January 26, 2023
Drooling over bgm—(@__bhumii23) January 27, 2023
Can't wait to see our #Veer #KaranKundrra#IshqMeinGhayal#IshqMeinGhayalWithKaran https://t.co/qsU5DNBMTy
This is really nice the suspense with this BGM— Rima (@rimaa1023) January 27, 2023
Very excited to see karan as Veer
BGM is really
Can't wait @kkundrra
#KaranKundrra #TejRan #Veer #IshqMeinGhayalWithKKundrra #IshqMeinGhayal https://t.co/xjzqA1jSpb
Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh in a supernatural love story. The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolf and vampire. The show is produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik and will air on Colors.
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!
ALSO READ: Karan Kundra lashes out at his ‘Beera’ Nishant Bhatt for keeping the shoot going for 12 hours!
Comments
Add new comment