Karan Kundrra finally reacts to the breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘People are saying we broke up, or she got married to someone else’

MUMBAI: Regarding his relationship with long-term partner Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra remains sincere and honest about how the various rumors around his romance have stopped bothering him. Within the Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan and Tejasswi first connected. They have since grown to be one of the most adored pairs on TV, and people frequently inquire about their wedding plans.

(Also read: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up about his equation with Karan Kundrra and upon the rumors of him doing Roadies, read the full story )

In an interview with the popular news portal, Erica Fernandes, Karan Kundrra's co-star in "Love Adhura," and the actor were invited to establish a matrimonial profile for each other. Still, Erica quipped, “Karan is never looking to get married.” Responding to this, Kundrra said, “Waqt badalte der nahi lagta (It doesn’t take long for times to change). My interviews are as misleading as the show’s trailer (laughs).”

Karan also spoke about his relationship with Tejasswi and revealed if the rumours about their breakup, wedding, etc, bothered him. He said, “As a couple we have jobs, and some people don’t. It doesn’t affect me, because we are sitting together and people are saying we broke up, or she got married to someone else. Some people are just too free.”

When Karan was recently asked if he was planning to tie the knot with Tejasswi anytime soon, he dragged in his recently released show Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. He told, “I think when Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’s sequel will come in that Gugu (his character) will get married (laughs).”

Karan added, “I don’t know. But, things with me happen immediately. I read everything. The way everyone is manifesting my marriage, please do that kind of manifestation for my career (laughs).”

Previously, Karan said he and Tejasswi are going great and he doesn't take the pressure of people asking him about the wedding all the time in an interview with another news portal.

“To be honest, if I start taking pressure, then I won’t be able to outperform. I am an artist and I am somebody who has to make some very critical decisions in my life. I have to worry about so many other things rather than the pressure. No offense but I cannot live my life if I take this pressure. (I am) Wise enough to know when what should happen. Neither the relationship has changed. We are pretty happy, sorted,” he stated.

(Also read: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash and show “Naagin")

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- News 18