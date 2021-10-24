Karan Kundrra gets a heartwarming note from his sister

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra seems to be having the time of his life. The actor is currently on a roll as he has emerged as one of the most favourite contestants on 'Bigg Boss 15'. He has made his place in the hearts of the audience since his arrival in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Karan's game has been top notch and he has been receiving a lot of love from fans but it's always special when your family is proud of you.

For Karan it was a special moment as his sister Dr Poonam Malhotra shared an utterly sweet note for her baby brother. In an exclusive note shared with IANS, Dr Poonam said, "Throughout his life, my brother has been this ray of sunshine, love and mischief in our home. He is so loved by our family, friends and neighbours. His wisdom with relationships exemplifies foresight that few people possess."

She also praised Karan for maintaining his cool even in the most adverse situations. Poonam further wrote, "What astounds me is his ability to maintain his composure and dignity even in the most challenging situations. He comes out as a winner in more ways than winning may be envisioned. He is steady and loyal and will not compromise his values while getting to his goals."

She ended the letter on a note of assurance to Karan that the family stands strongs with him in his journey in the 'Bigg Boss' house. "He is planning and preparing and will get to where he wants to be, and we stand behind him and wish him strength, perseverance, and razor-sharp focus and wisdom," she concluded.

For the uninitiated, Karan shares a deep bond with his family and is very much connected to his roots. That's the reason the actor-host was initially sceptical about joining 'Bigg Boss' for the same reason of leaving his family behind. But, it was his family that filled him with strength and look where it has brought him to - right at the core of the audience's hearts!

Karan's ability to stay calm in situations where egos of contestants fly off the roof, has turned him into one of the most sane voices on the show who brilliantly handles tricky situations and this has earned him praises from not just the audience but also the show host Salman Khan.

SOURCE : IANS