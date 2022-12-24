Karan Kundrra gives credit to Tejasswi Prakash in an ADORABLE way

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra has become one of the most popular names in the industry and keeps featuring in the news frequently. In 2021, he participated in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 15 where he finished in third place. In 2022, he was seen as Jailor in Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp where he won millions of hearts. Karan Kundrra last hosted Colors TV's dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors (season 1) where his chemistry with judges and contestants was applauded by the audiences.

Bigg Boss 14 featured two formidable competitors, Tejasswi and Karan, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up.

They were given the adorable nickname TejRan by their admirers, who adored their chemistry and gave them this title. Following the show, their fans continue to show them a lot of love even after Bigg Boss.

They keep sharing adorable glimpses online and the fans love it. Recently Karan took to his Instagram and shared an adorable click with a cute dog he had found on the street. Karan did not know those pictures were clicked. He was just playing with the dog and Tejasswi had captured the sweet moment. Karan gives her credit most sweetly.

He wrote, “The best pics are those that you’re not aware have been clicked.. the morning after the World Cup win for Argentina I found these on my phone.. my girl had clicked these when I found the most gentle of souls on our way back.”

Karan made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai portraying Arjun Punj. He is best known for his roles playing Ritwik Noon in Dil Hi Toh Hai, Rahul Sabarwaal in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Ronobir Chatterjee in It Happened in Calcutta. He also hosted reality shows like MTV Roadies, MTV Love School.

