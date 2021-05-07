Karan Kundrra nails a daredevil stunt on YRKKH sets; advises fans not to try

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on the small screen.

The viewers are constantly seeing various twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Karan Kundrra's entry in the show brought a huge twist.

Karan is shown as Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi's love interest on Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai.

Karan who plays Ranveer's role on the show has been impressing everyone with his fine acting chops.

ALSO READ: YRKKH: New twist in Kartik-Sirat-Ranveer’s life

We have seen how Ranveer's entry into Sirat's life has made her bond with Kartik quite complicated.

Well, as the drama continues, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness several interesting twists in the story.

And now, Karan has shared a video where we can see him showing his daredevil avatar as he performs a scene.

Take a look:

The actor shared a BTS video and also advised his fans not to try such scenes as they are performed under expert supervision.

Karan is leaving no stone unturned to make his character interesting for the viewers.

For all those who are unaware, the viewers saw Naira's character's exit a few months ago and the makers introduced Shivangi Joshi as Sirat to spice up the drama. Shivangi is shown as Naira's lookalike. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Mohsin Khan and Shivangi's romantic moments on the show.

What's your take on Karan's daredevil avatar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Check out the temporal transformation of the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai