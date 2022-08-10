Karan Kundrra reaches Chandigarh, makes a quick video call to this special person, check it out

Karan Kundrra reaches Chandigarh, makes a quick video call to this special person, check it out

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy avatar in Kitani Mohabbat Hai.

He then appeared in episodic TV series like 'Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat'  as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. He is currently seen in the thriller show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Karan is quite active on social media and he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to. The actor has reached Chandigarh to promote his show, which is already making a place in everyone’s heart. Karan has now shared a picture of himself talking to his lady love Tejasswi Prakash on video call. Check it out here;

Well, there is no doubt that today they are an iconic couple on television and the fans love watching them together. There have been rumors that the duo might tie the knot in March 2023. 

