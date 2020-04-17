News

Karan Kundrra REACTS on break up rumour

Reportedly, things are not fine between Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar. Now, Karan has reacted to the rumour.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2020 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar are one of the most talked-about couples. Recently, there were reports that things are not fine between the two. Now, Karan has reacted to the rumour. 

Earlier, Anusha shared a long post on her Instagram account and expressed her anger over people questioning her about her relationship. And Karan during a live chat session with a leading channel, when asked about the rumor, he laughed off saying that “yes, we have!". He further added that “Actually, people are velle and whatever it is, you guys will know in a day or two.” 

Credits: India Forums

