Karan Kundrra reveals an adorable secret about Tejasswi Prakash that would leave you swooning; check out

MUMBAI:Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name and ship them together as #TejRan - and they love the chemistry they share.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

ALSO READ : BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

Karan and Tejasswi are madly in love with each other and are considered one of the iconic couples of television.

Now, we came across a video where Karan reveals a cute habbit of Tejasswi Prakash where he tells her that she keeps kissing me on the lips, though Tejasswi denies it; he tells her that she is lying.

In a number of interviews Tejasswi has stated that she would be getting married to Karan when the time is right and she knows that this relationship is going to last forever.

Well, there is no doubt that today they are an iconic couple on television and the fans love watching them together.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan will be seen in his upcoming new show tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors TV.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?