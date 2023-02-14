Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash which is sure to leave you stunned, check out

Karan and Tejasswi is one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and they have a massive fan following and now Karan shared a secret about Tejasswi that will shock their fans.
Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash that would shock you

MUMBAI Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name - #TejRan - and shipped them together with the same!

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again part of a lot of headlines!

Today the world is celebrating the day of love- Valentine's Day and Karan and Tejasswi are madly in love with each other and don't shy away from showing the same!

 

Now we came across a video where Karan reveals about Tejasswi having a full space in his cupboard and only her stuff is placed there which is very bad as he doesn’t have much space.

The video is a cute one and one can see the love and chemistry that the two actors share.

In a number of interviews, Tejasswai has stated that she would be getting married to Karan when the time is right and she knows that this relationship is going to last forever.

Well, there is no doubt that today they are an iconic couple on television and the fans love watching them together.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan will be seen in his upcoming new show Ishq Mein Ghayal.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan will be seen in his upcoming new show Ishq Mein Ghayal.

