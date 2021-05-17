Karan Kundrra shares a GLIMPSE of how the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is shooting amid the CYCLONE TAUKTAE

MUMBAI: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. The weather department also said that the cyclone is likely to pass close to Mumbai and may cause heavy rainfall in the city.

Considering the warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shifted more than 500 Covid-19 patients to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai. Along with that, the BMC has asked everyone to stay home and safe.

Well, our television actors and unit members from the entertainment industry out there are working hard to entertain the masses even during this difficult time of the cyclone and the pandemic. Well, Karan Kundrra, who has recently entered Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai put up a video of how they are shooting amid the cyclone.

The name “Tauktae" has been given by Myanmar, which means “gecko", meaning a highly vocal lizard in Burmese. This is going to be the first cyclonic storm of this year along the Indian coast. Since tropical cyclones can last for a week and more, there can be more than one cyclone at a time. Names are thus given to the storms so that forecasters avoid confusion. In general, tropical cyclones are named according to the rules at regional level.

