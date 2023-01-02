Karan Kundrra teaches girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash how to reply to fans well wishes on social media

A video has been going viral recently where well-known TV couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were having a fun conversation, and Karan could be seen teaching Tejasswi how to tweet and reply to her fans.
MUMBAI :One of most loved couples in the television industry these days are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The two met and fell in love in the Bigg Boss house in season 15 of the show. The couple are going strong now and are often spotted doing cute and romantic gestures for each other. A video has been going viral recently where they were having a fun conversation, and Karan was teaching Tejasswi how to tweet and reply to her fans.

In a BTS video from the sets of Tejasswi’s show Naagin 6, Karan visited the sets and teased her because she did not know how to reply to the appreciation and love messages shared by her fans'. So Karan helped her to write a thank you note for her loyal fan base. What happened was that Tejasswi was seen sitting in her dressing room dressed up in her Naagin costume, and she looked magnificent. Karan fooled around with her in the changing room. Tejasswi was sitting confused and later asked the actor to help her write a thank you for fans.

Karan jested, “Yeah what’s your problem? You don’t know how to tweet? Say something nice, say I love you, thank you for everything.” She then asked him for some more suggestions because she didn't want to write a simple thank you note every time. He then further added, “Tu mera dekh kitna kuch likha hai meine, reign, era, queen. Ek hi tweet mein kitna kuch ghussaya hai maine.” The video ended with Tejasswi talking in her famous English accent saying, “Wait don’t talk… stop talking!!”.

Tejasswi currently plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy drama series titled ‘Naagin 6’, which is soon about to come to an end. Meanwhile, Karan will soon essay the lead role in Colors TV’s upcoming show titled ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.


Credits : SpotboyE
    

 

Karan Kudrra Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 Ishq Mein Ghayal Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TejRan couple iconic couple TV news TellyChakkar
About Author

