Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash’s fight takes an ugly turn; actresses sibling Pratik and Meenu Kundrra also gets involved

MUMBAI: The most talked-about love angle in Bigg Boss 15 has been Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash who got into a heated argument late night yesterday. It's been a while that both were having some serious differences. And last night, the tussle took an ugly turn and Karan angrily told Tejasswi to go and f**k herself. The abusive language of his surely disturbed a lot of fans watching the show. Followed by Salman Khan highlighting how Tejasswi Prakash has always stood up for Karan Kundraa but he always fails in doing the same for her on Weekend ka Vaar. Salman’s statement surely made him upset but just like the fans we also think it was needed!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Karan Kundrra’s mom sends a special gift for Tejasswi Prakash

A while back, the cute interaction between Gaurav Malhotra and Tejasswi’s brother, Pratik Wayangkar was highly appreciated by fans. The way they stood up for their own in this battle. Where we expect one to support their family member only, Gaurav Malhotra has supported Tejasswi throughout and never uttered a single negative word for her.

Tejasswi Prakash’s fans have noticed that Meenu Kundrra has liked some hate tweets against the actress. And where one of the major highlights of the show has been #TejRan, the actress has been called out for putting forth a fake relationship for drama.

Keep reading Tellychakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ:Sad: Fans call Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship TOXIC!

CREDIT:

BOLLYWOODLIFE.COM