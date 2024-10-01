Karan Mehra to play a pivotal character in Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 00:05
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's forthcoming family drama, "Mehndi Wala Ghar", boasts a stellar ensemble cast, highlighting the dynamics of 'joint families'. Showcasing the happiness, unity, and the nok-jhok that flourishes in such a setting, "Mehndi Wala Ghar" explores the complexities of familial bonds and puts the spotlight on a promising portrayal of the warmth and challenges that come with living in a joint family.

Actor Karan Mehra, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade, has played a variety of characters on screen and is overjoyed to play Manoj Agrawal, a pivotal role in this large family.

Speaking about his comeback to Indian television with this show, Karan Mehra, says, "The narrative revolves around the dynamics of the Agrawal family, based out of Ujjain, and depicts the daily ups and downs that occur within this family. My character, Manoj, is a doctor; he's family-orientated and wants to make them proud of his accomplishments. He has all the makings of an ideal son and his trials and tribulations are remarkably relevant in today's joint family setups. Returning to mainstream television with this mature character is a pleasant experience for me, and I am eagerly awaiting the launch of this show." 

Mehndi Wala Ghar' is coming soon, only on Sony Entertainment Television

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 00:05

