Karan Patel is a BORN SUPERSTAR: Amruta Khanvilkar

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts.

The show has always been about testing one's limits and as the show moves forward, it showcases how contestants face their fears. Now the one contestant who has taken all the tasks in his stride and performed them wonderfully is Karan Patel. He is one of the strongest contestants. One after the other, the TV actor is nailing and excelling in all the daredevil stunts assigned to him. Infact during a particular stunt involving horses, the host Rohit Shetty himself was surprised to know that Karan owns 12 horses.

The Shah Rukh Khan fan does have many shades to his personality and in a LIVE SESSION with Tellychakkar.com Amruta had something else to reveal about Karan.

She mentioned that "KP" (Karan Patel) is a born superstar. She also said that he personality is such that any person can be bowled over him!

Way to go Karan!