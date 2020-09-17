Karan Patel denies being a part of BB14

MUMBAI: Salman Khan will soon host television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 14. While the audience is waiting for the launch, updates about the show are keeping them entertained. While a few names have been confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 14, here’s a latest update for all the Karan Patel fans.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor has denied being a part of Bigg Boss 14. Reacting to the same, Karan called these rumours untrue and told a media portal, “It’s not true!” Karan Patel’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aly Goni too has been in news for opting out from the reality show.

Meanwhile, the confirmed names who will participate in the show are Sneha Ullal, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkani. Bigg Boss 14 is likely to go on air from October 3, 2020.

