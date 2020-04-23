News

Karan Patel is drooling over Karan Kundra's pictures but for some other reason

Karan Kundra's handsomeness sidelined as Karan Patel drops a hilarious comment on his pictures.

MUMBAI: Karan Patel and Karan Kundrra are quite popular TV stars on the small screen. Both are the heartthrobs of many and are known for their dashing looks. 

We have often seen how celebrities comment on each other posts on social media. From giving each other compliments to pulling each other's leg in the comment section, celebs have all the fun.

The same has happened with Mr Patel and Mr Kundrra. Karan Kundrra posted some dashing pictures on his Instagram where he is all decked up in an olive green suit and is posing for a click. 

While fans can't stop drooling over Karan Kundrra's handsomeness. Karan Patel was also one of them to compliment his dear friend for his looks. However, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star also didn't forget to mention that he is drooling over something else as well. 

While he didn't forget to compliment Kundrra, Patel also revealed in his comment that he can't stop drooling over the dumbbells. 

Take a look at Karan's comment:

Isn't that hilarious? 

It will be interesting to see what Karan Kundrra responds to Patel's comment.

