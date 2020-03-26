Karan Patel giving 'Baazigar' feels on the sets of KKK10; check out video

MUMBAI: Karan Patel won several hearts with his role as Raman Bhalla in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor is currently seen in Colors' popular adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Patel has always been a pro in whatever he does and he has proved it in the show. From performing thrilling stunts to winning them, Karan has proved that nothing is impossible for him.

We all know how Karan is extremely fond of Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, fans consider Karan as the Shah Rukh Khan of the small screen.

In the latest video doing the rounds of the social media, we can see Karan riding a horse and approaching in the filmiest way. The video is giving us all 'Baazigar' feels as we can hear SRK's Baazigar music.

Take a look at the video:

Well, Karan has definitely given us one more reason to drool on him.

What do you think about Karan's video? Tell us in the comments.