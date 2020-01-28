Karan Patel has the sweetest birthday wish for YHM co-star Abhishek Verma; calls him his brother

MUMBAI: Karan Patel has won several hearts with his role Raman Bhalla in Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor left the show after being a part of it for five years and fans still miss him. The actor seems to be on a break ever since he left the show and is currently enjoying some quality time with his newborn baby girl Mehr.

Well, we all know Karan has a huge fan following on Instagram. But we don't see him posting stuff on the popular app every day. However, the actor makes sure to share some amazing posts on special occasions.

And, yesterday, Karan shared a lovely video of his co-star Abhishek Verma on the special occasion of his birthday.

Karan seems to share a great bond with Abhishek and also called him his brother.

Take a look at Karan's post:

Abhishek played the role of Adi Bhalla, Raman's son. The father-son jodi became quite hit among the fans.

Here's wishing Abhishek Verma a very happy birthday!