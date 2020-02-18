Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan and others are all smiles at Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’s launch

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series, is all set to entertain viewers with its new season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by film director Rohit Shetty, is all set to make its way on the small-screens on 22 February 2020. Well, this season is all about 'Darr Ki University' and it is going to be extremely dangerous and deadly this time.

The contestants of KKK 10 include Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Tejasswi Prakash, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, comedian Balraj Syal, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

And here are some fun pictures from the KKK 10 launch. Much to our surprise, we also see a Gorilla among the participants. While everyone is all smiles as they interact with the media, Karishma showed off her chirpy side as she tried to bring smile on everyone's face.

Take a look below:

Credits: Pinkvilla