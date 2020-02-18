News

Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan and others are all smiles at Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’s launch

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 01:05 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series, is all set to entertain viewers with its new season.  

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by film director Rohit Shetty, is all set to make its way on the small-screens on 22 February 2020. Well, this season is all about 'Darr Ki University' and it is going to be extremely dangerous and deadly this time.  

The contestants of KKK 10 include Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Tejasswi Prakash, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, comedian Balraj Syal, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande. 

And here are some fun pictures from the KKK 10 launch. Much to our surprise, we also see a Gorilla among the participants. While everyone is all smiles as they interact with the media, Karishma showed off her chirpy side as she tried to bring smile on everyone's face.  

Take a look below:

Are you excited to watch the show? Share your thoughts in the comment section.  

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Karan Patel Karishma Tanna Adaa Khan Rohit Shetty Darr ki University Tejasswi Prakash Beyhadh 2 Shivin Narang RJ Malishka TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Celebs attend 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

Celebs attend 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here